Watch: Chelsea loanee bags a brace as Ajax close to reaching Europa League final
04 May at 12:35Chelsea loanee Bertrand Traore, 21, netted a brace in Ajax’s 4-1 win against Lyon in the Europa League semi-final first leg yesterday. The 21-year-old has 13 goals and six assists in 36 appearances with the Lancers so far this season and yesterday evening he managed to write his name in the score-sheet twice alongside Denmark starlet Kasper Dolberg, 19, and Amin Younes, 23, who scored one goal each. Ajax have taken a huge lead ahead of next week’s return leg that will be played in France. Manchester United must be very careful, if Ajax don’t waste their advantage and the Red Devils qualify for the Europa League final, beating the young and promising Lancers will be nothing easy. Watch Traore's goals in the videos below. Is he good enough to return to Chelsea next season?
#Droomstart Ajax ! #Traoré 1-0 #AjaLyo @ShareGoals pic.twitter.com/90aXmwQHlU— Games XP (@gamesxpNL) May 3, 2017
#Lyon savunması senkronu tümden kaybetmiş gibi görünüyor ve #Traore #Ajax'ı olası bir panikten kurtarıyor. #UELpic.twitter.com/FCSsl0CnMZ— beIN SPORTS TÜRKİYE (@beINTurkiye) May 3, 2017
