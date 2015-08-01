La faccia di #Rudiger dopo il rosso per questo fallo è della serie: "ma dai non l ho neanche toccato" #RomaLazio pic.twitter.com/NhCCIbNGdF — Luca Di Stefano ✩ (@LucaMktg) April 30, 2017

Chelsea and Manchester United are said to be admirers of AS Roma star defender Antonio Rudiger who has imposed himself as one of the best defenders in Serie A. Despite some very good performances registered during the current campaign, Rudiger’s display against Lazio was extremely poor today with the German who was also sent off seconds before the final whistle when AS Roma were already two goals down. The former Stuttgart defender committed a horror tackle on Lazio striker Djordjevic and was shown a straight red card by Daniele Orsato.