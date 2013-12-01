Having been crowned Premier League champions last week, it was time for Chelsea players to celebrate as they collected the trophy in front of their fans at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. A 5-1 demolition of already relegated Sunderland was academic as the Blues faithful came to celebrate and bid farewell to club legend John Terry who will now move on to the next stage in his career after next weekend’s FA Cup Final.



The former England captain was withdrawn in the 26th minute (his shirt number) to great acclaim and a guard of honour. Now boss Antonio Conte looks to clinch the double in his first season in England.