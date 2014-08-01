Watch: Chelsea star Hazard scores stunning solo goal against Arsenal
04 February at 15:00Chelsea star Eden Hazard may have just scored the goal of the season in Chelsea’s home Premier League games against Arsenal. The Belgian winger got the ball possession behind the midfield and dribbled three Arsenal players before scoring Chelsea’s second goal of the afternoon in the 8th minute of the second half. Former Fiorentina full-back Marcos Alonso had netted the opener in the first half before Hazard’s goal. You can follow our live updates from the Stamford Bridge here.
¡El golazo de Eden Hazard! pic.twitter.com/aBxJNz9ova— CFC WORLD (@ChelseaFC_es) February 4, 2017
