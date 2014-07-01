Chelsea star Willian scored an absolute peach of a goal last night, half-volleying a fierce striker from outside the box past Arsenal man David Ospina.

The former Shakhtar star helped Brazil take the lead in a key COMNEBOL qualifier for the 2018 World Cup. Though Radamel Falcao equalised later on, it was another positive result for Brazil, who lead the South American pool with a stunning 37 points, already enough to guarantee their place in Russia.

Willian had Manchester United fans regretting their transfer inactivity this summer by striking a beauty from outside the box, after being teed up by Philippe Coutinho.

Manchester United made a deadline day bid for the 29-year-old, but didn’t match his €40 million pricetag.