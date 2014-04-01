Bernardeschi steps up for the penalty and ... yikes. #FiorentinaInter pic.twitter.com/MvomXzr903 — Stereo Serie A Radio (@StereoSerieA) April 22, 2017

Fiorentina beat Inter by a 5-4 score but Federico Bernardeschi failed to convert a penalty-kick. The young Italian offensive dynamo has been very good this season for Sousa's team but he did not take a good PK last against Inter as he tried to do a panenka but in the end Handanovic easily blocked his shot.Even so, Fiorentina still found a way to get back in the game and eventually won an important game for them. Take a look for yourself right here (Via Stereo Serie A Radio):