One of football’s most wanted men, Torino striker Andrea Belotti inspired his side’s spectacular comeback against Udinese at the Stadio Olimpico this lunchtime. Two down to the visitors and seemingly out of the game, the 23-year-old managed to salvage a precious point with a bullet header seven minutes from time of an entertaining encounter in wet conditions in Northern Italy.



Belotti is still the subject of a possible summer assault from Chelsea and his goal today draws him level with Roma’s Edin Dzeko at the top of the Serie A goalscoring charts.

