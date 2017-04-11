Un post condiviso da Radja Nainggolan (@radjaclanainggolan) in data: 11 Apr 2017 alle ore 02:46 PDT

Belgian news outlet niewsblad.be has recently reported AS Roma starhad his driving licence revoked by Belgian police for drunk driving two weeks ago, during the last International break.According to the report, Nainggolan’s blood alcohol content was superior to 2.0 which lead Police to revoke the player’s driving licence. Nainggolan is said to have been catch after the World Cup qualification tie against Greece which was played on the 25of March.The Belgian star, however, denied the report posting the picture of his driving licence in his official Instagram account.​Nainggolan also added: “Reports are bu******, a friend of mine was driving the car, I didn’t even have to do the alcohol test because I was not driving and I was sitting close to him.”