Watch: Chelsea target Nainggolan finds the net in Roma win to level personal scoring record
12 February at 17:40AS Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan is known to be a long-time transfer target of Chelsea. The Belgium International had been linked with a move to the Stamford Bridge during the last summer transfer campaign but the giallorossi rejected every approach of the Premier League giants for their midfield star.
The former Cagliari man created controversies earlier this week when he claimed that he ‘hates Juventus because they always win with penalty kicks’. After his controversial words, Nainggolan has let his feet do the talking by scoring the opener in AS Roma’s 1-0 over Crotone on Sunday afternoon.
Nainggolan netted a surgical right-footed shot which passed by Crotone’s goalkeeper Cordaz.
The 28-year-old’s goal at Crotone is his 6th in Serie A this season which is just as much as he managed during the entire 2015/16 campaign when he set his personal scoring league record. His next Serie A goal would allow the Belgium International to break his personal scoring record.
Daje. #CrotoneRoma 0-1 #Nainggolan, ovviamente @OfficialASRoma @CalcioNews24 @Nainggolan_Fans pic.twitter.com/zIdvQnImy6— Andrea Cauti (@andreacauti) February 12, 2017
