Federico Chiesa take a bow. What a goal #FiorentinaBologna pic.twitter.com/qAiiiioEOI — Scot Munroe (@scot_munroe) September 16, 2017

Federico Chiesa scored a beauty today for Fiorentina as he gave his team an important 1-0 lead in their game against Bologna (it is currently 2-1 Fiorentina with only a few minutes left). The young Italian scored a great curlying goal as his effort was very similar to Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez, who scored like so this past week. He will be one to watch for sure as Chiesa keeps impressing for Fiorentina.