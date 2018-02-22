Watch: Conte receives call from his wife during Chelsea press conference

Antonio Conte spoke to the press in his pre-game match conference (ahead of their game against Burnley) as a funny situation occured. Just when he had received a question on Marcos Alonso, his cell phone started to ring. He then said: "Sorry, it is my wife calling me!". "I always get calls in the wrong moments!". He then added : "If you want, you can give me a fine, I don't mind. I wouldn't like this if it happened to you during one of my pre-game conferences...". You can watch a video of the funny moment right here on Calciomercato.com.