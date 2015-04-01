Watch - Coutinho's first words as a FC Barcelona player

What has felt like a neverending transfer story has finally come to an end. Brazilian international Philippe Coutinho has left Liverpool FC to join La Liga giants FC Barcelona.



The former Inter and Vasco Da Gama player released a statement via FC Barcelona's twitter account greeting his new fans and saying that the transfer is a 'dream come true." Coutinho is expected to be presented officially to the press and fans alike tomorrow.



Below you can see Coutnho's first words as a Barcelona player.

