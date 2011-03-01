Philippe Coutinho returned to Liverpool training yesterday, but the real highlight seems to be the internet’s reaction to the event.



The 25-year-old has, in the latest hilarious meme, been made to look like he’s taking the dreaded walk of shame.



Reputed video editors Joe have superimposed the midfielder’s face onto Cersei Lannister, a character from popular series Game of Thrones that was made to take the ultimate walk of shame [no more spoilers].



​Coutinho was linked with a hugely expensive move to Barcelona this summer, even telling Coach Jurgen Klopp that he wanted to move to the Camp Nou and replace Neymar, who had joined PSG for €222 million.







The Brazilian international, a former Inter player, scored 13 Premier League goals last season, adding seven assists.



Liverpool’s unimpressed fans have ribbed the midfielder, with Joe’s latest meme efforts perfectly capturing the spirit.



Will the Brazilian rebound like Lena Headey’s character?

