The LFC store taking down Philippe Coutinho's picture



Liverpool looks to be preparing for life without Philippe Coutinho both on and off the pitch. As boss Jurgen Klopp cut a frustrated figure in the tunnel at Vicarage Road after Saturday’s 3-3 draw against Watford, back at Anfield, the Liverpool superstore was busy taking down images of the Brazilian from its shop window.After the 25-year-old submitted a transfer request on Friday just an hour after the club issued a statement claiming that he would not be leaving this summer, his departure from Merseyside now looks inevitable with the Catalan side ready to submit an offer in excess of £100M.