Liverpool managed to beat Everton with a stunning 3-1 win at Anfield Road today with goals came courtesy of Saido Mane, Philippe Coutinho and Divock Origi. Everton’s goal was scored by Pennington in the first half. Mane opened the game before the Toffees’ defender levelled the game in the 28minute. Less than five minutes after Pennington’s equalizer, however, Liverpool star Coutinho managed to bag in a peach of a goal that you can see in the tweet below. Divock Origi netted the 3-1 after 60 minutes.