Real Madrid are taking on Atletico Madrid as Cristiano Ronaldo always seems to find a way to score in big games as he has done so again tonight against Simeone's team. It wasn't great defending by Atletico as Savic allowed Ronaldo to finish off Real's attacking move to put Zidane's club up by one, 10 minutes into the game. Let's now see how Atletico responds to this goal ...