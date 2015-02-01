What do you give the man that has everything? Easy, a £2 million Bugatti Chiron. Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who already owns a £1.7 million black Bugatti Veryon, has starred in a new commercial by the car manufacturer to promote the latest edition to their expensive portfolio.



The Real Madrid star treated himself to the less expensive Veryon after helping his country to Euro 2016 glory last summer but judging by this latest video, he could soon be upgrading to the newer model which can reach speeds in excess of 288mph.

