No secret thatis not on good terms with a portion of Real Madrid fans anymore. Some of the Merengues’ aficionados hit out at the Portuguese less than two weeks ago when the LaLiga giants faced defeat at hands of Celta Vigo in a Copa Del Rey Bernabeu clash.The confirmation that the relationship between Los Blancos’ fans and their most popular star is falling apart comes straightas he was spotted saying ‘motherf******’ to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd during last week-end’s LaLiga game against Real Sociedad.In the video below you can clearly see Ronaldo saying ‘hijos de puta’ to fans attending the game at the Bernabeu on Sunday. The LaLiga table leaders eventually won the game for 3-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo who also found the net to help Real Madrid move four points clear of second-placed Barcelona and Sevilla.​Will his bad relationship with Real Madrid fans lead to a shock summer move to China? Time will tell.