Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo fuels transfer speculations by saying ‘motherf******’ to Real Madrid fans
30 January at 18:00No secret that Cristiano Ronaldo is not on good terms with a portion of Real Madrid fans anymore. Some of the Merengues’ aficionados hit out at the Portuguese less than two weeks ago when the LaLiga giants faced defeat at hands of Celta Vigo in a Copa Del Rey Bernabeu clash.
Some Real Madrid fans even said that they want Cristiano Ronaldo out of Real Madrid if any Chinese club make a big money move for him.
The confirmation that the relationship between Los Blancos’ fans and their most popular star is falling apart comes straight from the mouth of Cristiano Ronaldo as he was spotted saying ‘motherf******’ to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd during last week-end’s LaLiga game against Real Sociedad.
In the video below you can clearly see Ronaldo saying ‘hijos de puta’ to fans attending the game at the Bernabeu on Sunday. The LaLiga table leaders eventually won the game for 3-0 with Cristiano Ronaldo who also found the net to help Real Madrid move four points clear of second-placed Barcelona and Sevilla.
Will his bad relationship with Real Madrid fans lead to a shock summer move to China? Time will tell.
29 gennaio 2017
Share on