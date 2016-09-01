Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo imitates Pogba during Real Madrid training session

Paulo Pogba’s dab dance is making everybody crazy. The internet has become a place full of football fans imitating the Frenchman’s move for whatever reason and Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo is the last football star to imitate the dab dance ‘created’ by the former Juventus star and current Manchester United ace. In this video that calciomercato.com has picked from our friends at Perform you can see the Portuguese star dabbing with his teammate Marcelo before the beginning of the last Real Madrid training session.

