Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo’s stunning new girlfriend. Are they planning to get married soon?
02 February at 15:30Cristiano Ronaldo, 31, and his new girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, 21, are said to be willing to get married in 2018. The Portuguese ace is dating the Spanish model since December and the couple are so happy together that, according to reports in Portugal, they could get married next year. According to Portuguese paper Correiro da Manha (via tvmais.sapo.pt), Cristiano and Georgina are not only considering getting married, but want to have children too. While Cristiano Ronaldo decides whether to make Georgina his new wife, we can show our readers some pictures of the Spanish model who has stolen the heart of the Real Madrid ace.
Share on