You can watch the Mandzukic goal right here :

Mario Mandzukic scored a big goal for Juventus as they take a 1-0 lead against Monaco 30 minutes in to the second leg of the tie. Juventus had won in France thanks to two goals from Gonzalo Higuain (0-2) but Monaco started up this game in Turin in an aggressive way. Mandzukic's goal pretty much seals the deal for Juve as they have one foot in the Cardiff final. Let's now see how Monaco responds in this one...