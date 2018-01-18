Barcelona have recently completed the signing ofThe Colombian defender has joined the blaugrana in the current transfer window and his compatriot Juan Cuadrado has travelled to Cataluña to visit him.Cuadrado and Yerry Mina are Colombia Internationals and the Juventus star has posted a picture of them two in Barcelona“I had to come to Barcelona to visit you.It’s always a pleasure spend some time with brothers. God bless you", Cuadrado wrote on Instagram.​Although Juventus are back to training, Cuadrado is expected to skip Monday’s Serie A clash against Genoa.The Colombian is thought to have travelled to Barcelona to have a medical check by doctor Cugat who is working alongside Juventus medical staff since a few years.