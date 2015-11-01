Dalbert is set to join Inter in a € 20 million move from Nice. The Brazilian left-back arrived in Milan yesterday and took his first pictures with some nerazzurri fans. The former OGC Nice star is now having his medical with the nerazzurri before signing a five-year, € 1,2 million-a-year deal.



The talented left-back will wear the number 29 shirt in the 2017/18 campaign.







Meantime, here you have his first images as an Inter player.

