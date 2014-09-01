Watch: Dani Alves causes troubles between Neymar and Cavani

Psg star Dani Alves has found himself in the middle of a storm as the former Juventus star created some troubles between his compatriot Neymar and Edinson Cavani. Psg faced Lyon in a key Ligue 1 clash yesterday night and, at some point, Neymar was fouled by one of his opponents. Dani Alves picked up the ball and seemed to be willing to take the free-kick. When Cavani asked him to kick the set piece, Dani Alves hided the ball and gave it to Neymar sparking controversies between the two who also argued a few minutes later about who should have taken a penalty kick allowed to Psg.

