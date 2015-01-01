Dani Alves is at it again as he scored yet another important goal for Juventus tonight in their Coppa Italia Final game against Lazio (thanks to a great cross by Alex Sandro). He has been in great form of late as he puts Juve ahead 1-0. Let's now see how Lazio will respond but it certainly won't be easy for Inzaghi's men as Juve know how to defend a lead...



Watch Dani Alves' goal right here on Calciomercato.com (via @Khaledalnouss1) :



