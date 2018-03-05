David Villa wearing a "Siempre Quini" shirt as he walks out, honoring the late @FCBarcelona legend Quini. #NYCFC pic.twitter.com/HyBS8tm55U — Kyle Schnitzer (@Kyle_Schnitzer) March 5, 2018

Prior to his side’s dominating 2-0 victory over Sporting Kansas City in their MLS season opener, New York City FC captain David Villa had a message to share with the rest of the world.The World Cup winner paid tribute to Enrique Castro ‘Quini’, another legendary Spanish striker who died of a heart attack last week. Upon emerging from the tunnel, Villa wore a backwards shirt, which read ‘SiempreQuini’ with his number 9.Later, on Twitter, Villa expounded upon his tribute.“It hasn't been the best week for me, but as you taught me when I was 18 years old, there are no excuses in this," Villa wrote on Twitter. "The only thing matters is giving everything, and that's what I've done, friend. Surely you would've scolded me for not scoring a goal, but here I give you my little tribute. Thanks for everything, Brujo. I love you. Rest in Peace. #SiempreQuini”