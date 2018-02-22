Alex Del Piero will always be a huge Juve fan as the bianconeri legend scored over 200 league goals for the club. Since his retirement from football, Del Piero has always followed the bianconeri from close as he watched last night's UCL game between Tottenham and Juve as we know who he was clearly cheering for. You can view bellow how he reacted to this Juve win as he was there to support his club. In the end, Juve progressed to the next round thanks to crucial goals from Higuain and Dybala last night...