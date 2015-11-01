In a season full of incredible achievements by Atalanta, Saturday night’s 2-0 win at the Stadio San Paolo over Napoli stands head and shoulders above all the others. Despite playing much of the second-half with only ten men after the dismissal of star man Franck Kessie, a double striker from Mattia Caldara (who recently signed for Juventus but has remained in Bergamo until the end of the season) saw Gian Piero Gasperini’s side produce one of the upsets of the 2016-17 campaign.



As they arrived back home late last night, the team received a hero’s welcome from their fanatical fans.





