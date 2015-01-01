Watch: Dembele back to training with Barcelona

FC Barcelona's French international attacker Ousmane Dembele is finally back to full training with the first team squad after being out injured for almost four months due to a hamstring injury.



The 20 year old joined the Catalan giants this past summer for an initial fee of €105 million from Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund where he had his breakthrough season prompting Barcelona to use almost half of the money they have received from the Neymar transfer.



The youngster seems to have recovered well and will soon be able to compete fully for a place in the starting lineup as seen by a tweet send out by the the Catalan club below.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)