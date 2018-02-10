Manchester City may find themselves to be in a world of pain in the coming days.

As if last night’s FA Cup elimination wasn’t bad enough, they could be in hot water after Sergio Aguero was filmed reacting badly to a Wigan fan, pushing away firmly as Latics fans swarmed the pitch following their 1-0 Fifth Round win at the DW Stadium.

Initial footage seemed to confirm that the Argentine was being violent, and that he deserved a suspension, with Arsenal fans particularly up in arms after Arsene Wenger got a three-match ban for calling a referee “a disgrace.” Their fear was that Aguero would escape a similar fate.

Wonder if Aguero gets looked at pushing the ref after the card & him going after a fan



New levels from city when things don’t go their way pic.twitter.com/vVujgjhHTp — nick c (@onlyfoolsunited) 19 febbraio 2018

Just seen the Aguero incident, there is no way he can get away with that, surely? It'll be interesting to know what caused that kind of reaction but he should know better — Daniel Nardiello (@nards10) 19 febbraio 2018

Trouble is, further footage seems to contextualise the Argentine’s behaviour: he was surrounded by menacing Wigan fans at the final whistle (the stewards had completely lost control of the situation), and it appears that a fan went for his head, while another is reported as having spat at the 29-year-old.

What do you think? Check out the footage below and comment!

Slowed down + zoomed in version of Aguero incident (LQ).



Aguero swarmed, gets hit on head, Chey Dunkley notices + heads over. Bloke in green jacket walks directly up to Kun and gets right up in his face.



Reliable journo @10JoseAlvarez claims the fan spat in Aguero's face. #mcfc pic.twitter.com/TfxzquUlTl — Jordan Elgott (@JElgott) 20 febbraio 2018