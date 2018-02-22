Juventus star Paulo Dybala has dropped a massive social media hint at Juventus long-term stay. The Argentinean is reportedly wanted by Manchester United, Real Madrid and Atletico but the Old Lady does not want to sell him at any price.



Dybala is not in the form of his life at the moment as Argentina boss Jorge Sampaoli has recently revealed that the player could miss out on the World Cup give that Dybala has been struggling to settle in well with his national team.







Meantime the former Palermo star has just published the picture you see about through his Instagram stories.



Juve fans hope Dybala will become the same kind of player that Alex Del Piero was for the club. The former Italy striker spent his whole career wearing the bianconeri shirt and went on to become the best scorer of the Old Lady as well as the player with the most appearances.



