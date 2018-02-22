Watch: Dybala scores a huge late goal to give Juve the win

Juventus played against Lazio in a big Serie A game as Max Allegri's team (second in the standings) took on Simone Inzaghi's team (third in the standings). It was a very tight game but in the end, Paulo Dybala scored a last second goal to give Juve a huge victory. This could be a key moment in the bianconeri's season as they and Napoli are neck and neck in the Italian Serie A title race. You can watch Paulo Dybala's great goal right here on Calciomercato.com by clicking on our gallery section bellow.