Juventus star Paulo Dybala has been ruled out from the upcoming Champions League clash against Tottenham but the Argentinean star is working to recover in time for the Allianz Stadium clash. Spurs will face the Serie A champions at the Allianz Stadium on the 13th of February but Dybala is not expected to recover in time for the opening Champions League game of the last 16 stage.







The Argentinean ace, however, is doing everything he can to be eligible to play next month.



La Joya, in fact, has just posted the picture you see above on his Instagram account. The talented striker does not want to miss one of the biggest games of the season and is undergoing therapies on a daily basis to be eligible to play Tottenham next month.

Not an easy achievement to reach but Dybala wants to give it a try.

