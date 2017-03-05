Arsenal,

The Italian sensation is valued at a stunning

100 million, but Torino owner Urbano Cairo has reaffirmed that he wants to increase it further.

“It now seems to me that

100m isn’t enough: if I could I’d value the clause at

150 million, but I’m not allowed to,” Cairo told

“If someone from overseas were to offer 100m for him [Belotti], I’d have to sell. There’s no such clause for Italy, however”.

The 23-year-old’s stunning efforts have propelled to sole leadership of the Italian scoring charts, his 22 strikes putting him in sole command ahead of Gonzalo Higuain, Edin Dzeko (both 19), Dries Mertens (18) and Mauro Icardi (17).

