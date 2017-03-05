Watch: €150m Arsenal target smashes in hat-trick in 7 minutes
06 March at 10:20Arsenal, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich target Andrea Belotti is up to his old tricks again, smashing a huge hat-trick past Palermo yesterday to help Torino win 3-1.
The Italian sensation is valued at a stunning €100 million, but Torino owner Urbano Cairo has reaffirmed that he wants to increase it further.
“It now seems to me that €100m isn’t enough: if I could I’d value the clause at €150 million, but I’m not allowed to,” Cairo told Sky Italia (via Calciomercato).
“If someone from overseas were to offer 100m for him [Belotti], I’d have to sell. There’s no such clause for Italy, however”.
The 23-year-old’s stunning efforts have propelled to sole leadership of the Italian scoring charts, his 22 strikes putting him in sole command ahead of Gonzalo Higuain, Edin Dzeko (both 19), Dries Mertens (18) and Mauro Icardi (17).
Watch his hat-trick on the Metro's website here.
