Watch: Emre Can drops Juve hint on social media?

SHOW GALLERY

Liverpool star Emre Can will be on his way out of Anfield Road at the end of the season. Several reports, in fact, claim the player will leave Liverpool at the end of his contract with many other top clubs interested in welcoming his services. Juve, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are being linked with welcoming his services although the Serie A giants seem to be in pole position to sign Can as a free agent at the end of the season.



The German has recently admitted that he doesn’t know which club he will be joining next season but, in the meantime, he has posted his first Instagram picture in a while. It may be a coincidence, but the last picture posted by Can on his social media account is the only recent one in black and white. Is it a message for Juventus? Time will tell.



Watch the picture in our gallery.

