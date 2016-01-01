Gol de #Deulofeu con la Selección de España

Everton loanee star Gerard Deulofeu has netted his first senior goal with Spain tonight helping his side to seal an away 2-0 win over France at the Stade de France. The Spanish wingerand the Serie A giants do not have any option to make the player’s loan move permanent although the rossoneri are reportedly willing to, however, are also interested in signing the player as the blaugrana have a € 12 million buy-back clause which would allow to take the player back to the club in the summer given that Deulofeu is a product of the club’s academy. Deulofeu's goal was initally ruled offside but the VAR overruled the referee's decision.