Watch: Everton winger ready to complete AC Milan medical – exclusive video

Everton winger Gerard Deulofeu has just arrived at Milan’s private hospital La Madonnina where he will undergo medical ahead of joining AC Milan on loan until the end of the season. Everton and AC Milan have reached an agreement over the temporary transfer of Deulofeu. The rossoneri will pay € 750K for the player’s loan and have no option to sign the player at the end of the season. AC Milan will pay the entire wages of the 23-year-old winger, a product of Barcelona academy. AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella could decide to call him for Wednesday’s Coppa Italia tie against Juventus. Meantime, here’s an exclusive video of Deulofeu minutes before undergoing AC Milan medical.



Video credit: Daniele Longo (AC Milan reporter for calciomercato.com)

