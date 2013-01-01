Watch El Shaarawy's goal here :

EL SHAARAWY GOOOOOOOOOOL pic.twitter.com/UczDi3Mk3f — Roma Press (@ASRomaPress) May 7, 2017

Ex-Milan player Stephan El Shaarawy scored a great goal against his former club today at the San Siro as Roma take a 3-1 lead with about 10 minutes to go in the game. This is an important game for Roma as they want to stay the closest possible to Juventus ahead of their game next week against Allegri's team. Milan had just scored a goal of their own with Pasalic but El Shaarawy closed the game off against his old team.