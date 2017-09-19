You can watch the goal right here:

What a GOAL from Simone Verdi against Inter 19.09.2017 pic.twitter.com/mLIF6ycV1b — Zidanekrisz (@Zidanekrisz) September 19, 2017

Bologna and Inter Milan are currently playing against one another as ex-Milan youth squad star Simone Verdi scored an amazing goal against Inter Milan. He took the ball in the midfield and scored with a nice long ranged effort shot which gave Handanovic no chance at all. This was a big goal for him and for his club. Let's now see how Inter responds as Spalletti will surely try to change something.