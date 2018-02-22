13: The ball is put out of play and the stadium rises to pay its respects to Davide #DA13 pic.twitter.com/yHgHpXW3nG — ACF Fiorentina (@acffiorentina) March 11, 2018

The match between Fiorentina and Benevento saw a break in play during the 13th minute to honor the late Davide Astori.The Fiorentina captain died in his sleep one week ago.During the stoppage in play, players, fans, management, and everyone else attending the match in Florence stood, clapped, and sang “There’s only one captain.” A banner in the curva read “Davide 13”.It was just another in a long list of tributes to the late player.See a photo below:Minutes after Vitor Hugo netted the opener for Fiorentina and dedicated his goal celebration to Astori.