Former AC Milan defender Gabriel Paletta has recently joined Chinese Super League giants Jiangsu Suning, a club owned by the same group in charge of Inter: Suning.Jiangsu managed to beat Tianjin Quanjian in China’s domestic cup yesterday night despite a terribl penalty kick taken by the former rossoneri centre-back.Paletta’s effort will probably go down as one of the most embarrassing penalty kicks ever. At least, his side have managed to qualify for the next stage.Watch Paletta’s penalty kick in the video below: