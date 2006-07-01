Watch: former Juventus goalkeeper arrives in Milan to complete AC Milan switch

Former Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari has just landed in Milan where he will undergo medical with AC Milan. Storari is also a former rossoneri goalkeeper having played with the San Siro hierarchy in the 2006/07 campaign and in 2009/10. Our reporter Daniele Longo is at Milan’s Malpensa airport where he has interviewed Storari minutes after his arrival.



“I didn’t expect to return to AC Milan. I was not wanted anymore in Cagliari, I’m sorry for how it ended up but I have no regrets. There is a new adventure for me now.”



“The deal is not done yet, I have to undergo medical and sign the contract. Donnadumma is impressive.”



​Storari moves to AC Milan on loan with AC Milan second-choice goalkeeper Gabriel who has completed a temporary transfer to Cagliari until the end of the season. Storari is out of contract in the summer.

