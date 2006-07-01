Watch: former Juventus goalkeeper arrives in Milan to complete AC Milan switch
10 January at 16:01Former Juventus goalkeeper Marco Storari has just landed in Milan where he will undergo medical with AC Milan. Storari is also a former rossoneri goalkeeper having played with the San Siro hierarchy in the 2006/07 campaign and in 2009/10. Our reporter Daniele Longo is at Milan’s Malpensa airport where he has interviewed Storari minutes after his arrival.
“I didn’t expect to return to AC Milan. I was not wanted anymore in Cagliari, I’m sorry for how it ended up but I have no regrets. There is a new adventure for me now.”
“The deal is not done yet, I have to undergo medical and sign the contract. Donnadumma is impressive.”
Storari moves to AC Milan on loan with AC Milan second-choice goalkeeper Gabriel who has completed a temporary transfer to Cagliari until the end of the season. Storari is out of contract in the summer.
Share on