Watch former Juventus star put Bayern 2-0 up against Besiktas
20 February at 22:20
Former Juventus star Kingsley Coman is back in the goals in Europe scoring the second goal of the night as Bayern Munich lead Besiktas 3-0.
The French international finished off another superb move from the German side although there was a hint of offside with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski playing on the shoulder of the last defender.
Coman’s goal however, gives the home side a huge advantage in the tie and Bayern will be strong favourites to reach the last eight.
Kingsley Coman Goal Bayern Munich vs Besiktas 2 0 2018: https://t.co/b0pFDLRAzm via @YouTube— timothy maina (@tgithinji9) February 20, 2018
Go to comments