Former Juventus star Kingsley Coman is back in the goals in Europe scoring the second goal of the night as Bayern Munich lead Besiktas 3-0.



The French international finished off another superb move from the German side although there was a hint of offside with Polish striker Robert Lewandowski playing on the shoulder of the last defender.



Coman’s goal however, gives the home side a huge advantage in the tie and Bayern will be strong favourites to reach the last eight.