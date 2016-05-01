Watch the goal right here :

#Zielinski with a wonder goal and we're level at the San Paolo! #NapoliAtalanta pic.twitter.com/WlxHDt6q8C — Sempre! SSC Napoli (@SempreSSCNapoli) August 27, 2017

Piotr Zielinski scored a big goal today for Napoli as he allowed his team to get back in the game (against Atalanta at the San Paolo). Sarri's team are now currently leading the game (3-1 with a few minutes to go) as it was the Polish international who helped them get back in the game thanks to a cracker. Let's not forget that Liverpool were on him a while back but in the end he joined Napoli instead.