Former Manchester United star Nani has arrived in Rome to undergo a medical ahead of making a move to Lazio. The 30-year-old landed around 8.30 this morning on a private flight from Valencia to be met by reporters at the city’s Ciampino airport.



As he walked through the arrivals hall complete with club scarf, his first words were “Forza Lazio” as he begins his new adventure in the Eternal City. The final figure in the deal is expected to be £13.8M.