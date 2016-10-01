Diego Lopez hasn’t had a strong season, to put it mildly.

The former Milan goalkeeper has struggled to impose himself at Espanyol, being benched in every single Liga game by youngster Pau Lopez.

But he went some way to prove that he still had some fuel in the tank last night, saving a penalty on 62 minutes in a Copa del Rey Derby with Barcelona, off none other than Lionel Messi!

Espanyol would later win the Derby thanks to a late goal from young academy player Melendo, who came off the bench to net with two minutes to go.

Life hasn’t been fun for Lopez in recent years: despite arguably outplaying Iker Casillas at Real Madrid, he was eventually sold to Milan. After a strong season with the Rossoneri, he was replaced by Sinisa Mihajlovic, who chose a sixteen year old to supplant him!

Diego Lopez (ex-Real Madrid) saves Leo Messi's penalty. Good job. pic.twitter.com/zVkIwsvqeV — rmstuff (@RMadrid_stuff) January 18, 2018

His name? Gianluigi Donnarumma!With the same thing happening now in Catalonia, it is good to see that the 36-year-old is fighting a rearguard action.