Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is on the brink after seeing his team lose 4-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.

It was a special night for The Hornet’s new signing Gerard Deulofeu, who put the icing on the cake by scoring the third goal in the closing minutes of the game.



Gerard Deulofeu Debut Goal-Watford vs Chelsea 4-1 2018: https://t.co/1rc58PijDp via @YouTube — Sports Up-To-date (@SPORTSKING143) February 5, 2018



The former Barcelona and Milan winger, who was a January target for Roma, put the game out of Conte’s reach with a superb finish past Thibaut Courtois.

Another former Serie A star, Argentine Roberto Pereyra who had spells at Juventus and Udinese made it a memorable night for the home side by ramming home a fourth in injury time.