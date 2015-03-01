Watch former Serie A stars push Conte to the brink at Vicarage Road
05 February at 23:00
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is on the brink after seeing his team lose 4-1 against Watford at Vicarage Road this evening.
It was a special night for The Hornet’s new signing Gerard Deulofeu, who put the icing on the cake by scoring the third goal in the closing minutes of the game.
The former Barcelona and Milan winger, who was a January target for Roma, put the game out of Conte’s reach with a superb finish past Thibaut Courtois.
Another former Serie A star, Argentine Roberto Pereyra who had spells at Juventus and Udinese made it a memorable night for the home side by ramming home a fourth in injury time.
