Former Roma star Salah is in the form of his life as the Egypt star has already netted five goals in the opening nine games of the season providing two assists as well. The former Roma star has just scored his eight goal for Liverpool netting the equalizer against Bournemouth (live updates). Burnely had taken the lead thanks to the goal scored by Scott Arfield in the 27minute. Salah scored the equalizer three minutes later. The result is 1-1 at half time.