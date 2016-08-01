Watch: Frustrated Arsenal star shouts at teammates for not going over to Arsenal away supporters after Chelsea blow
05 February at 11:40Arsenal’s 3-1 away defeat to Chelsea has cancelled the Gunners’ title hopes once again as the North London club are now 12 points behind the Blues in the Premier League table and are involved in the race to qualify for the Champions League. Yesterday’s Stamford Bridge blow was heavy in terms of result and performance as well. Arsenal reporter for goal.com Chris Wheatley posted a unique footage after the final whistle yesterday showing a frustrated Mesut Ozil shouting at Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal for not going over to Arsenal away supporters after the final whistle. Has the end of title hopes brought to the rupture of serenity in Arsenal’s changing room?
A frustrated Mesut Özil after the game shouts at Alexis Sanchez and Nacho Monreal for not going over to the Arsenal away supporters. pic.twitter.com/XAx8TghCHn— Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) February 4, 2017
