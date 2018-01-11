Juve Un post condiviso da Gary Lineker (@garylineker) in data: Gen 11, 2018 at 2:44 PST

Former Spurs and Barcelona star Gary Lineker is in Italy and visited Juventus’ Allianz Stadium in Turin this morning. The Englishman posted a picture of the stadium on his Instagram account with a pretty simple caption: ‘Juve’.Many Spurs fans have reacted to Lineker’s picture asking him whether it is a bit too early for him to visit the Allianz Stadium given that Spurs will only play there in one month.Tottenham, in fact, will face the Old Lady in Turin on the 13of February in the opening game of the last-16 stage of the Champions League.